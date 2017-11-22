YMCA holds annual Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Greater Wichita YMCA is holding the 40th annual We Care Dinner — the city’s biggest Thanksgiving dinner.

The community event is for adults and kids who may not otherwise receive a traditional holiday dinner.

YMCA project manager Becky Tuttle said she’s expecting thousands of people to come to the downtown YMCA.

“The Greater Wichita YMCA really has a mission to serve everyone in the community,” said Tuttle. “This is a great opportunity to pause during the holiday season and make sure those most vulnerable have what they need.”

The event not only brings area families together, but also various community organizations, such as The Lord’s Diner.

Volunteers worked at The Lord’s Diner since Sunday to prepare the food, which included nearly 300 turkeys.

Each community member with a dinner ticket will receive a hot Thanksgiving meal, two coats and other winter items.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to a volunteer from The Lord’s Diner, who says this is a way for those in need to experience what some might take for granted.

“It’s great to be able to have a community dinner where people come together,” said Paul Cater. “They can share the common meal. They can sit down and just visit with each other, check up, see how they’re all doing.”

The We Care dinner starts at 11 a.m. at the Robert D. Love Downtown YMCA, 402 N. Market.

Tickets to the event are still available, and can be picked up at the downtown YMCA branch. It is first come, first serve.