Wichita stabbing victim dies; suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man stabbed in a disturbance in southeast Wichita has died of his wounds.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Wednesday night the victim had passed away. His name is not being release until his family can be notified.

Lt. Lin Dehning said 30-year-old Darius D. Warner has been booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the incident occurred before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Sunview. That’s located in the Oaklawn/Sunview addition. When authorities arrived, they found a man in the street with a stab wound. CPR was being performed on the victim. He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.