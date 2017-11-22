Wichita stabbing victim dies; suspect in custody

Darius D. Warner (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man stabbed in a disturbance in southeast Wichita has died of his wounds.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Wednesday night the victim had passed away.  His name is not being release until his family can be notified.

Lt. Lin Dehning said 30-year-old Darius D. Warner has been booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the incident occurred before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Sunview. That’s located in the Oaklawn/Sunview addition. When authorities arrived, they found a man in the street with a stab wound. CPR was being performed on the victim. He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

 

Authorities responded to a stabbing in the 3300 block of Sunview. (KSN Photo)

