Shooting in southeast Wichita leaves security guard wounded

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Scene of a shooting in the 2100 block of S. Oliver on Wedensday night, Nov. 22, 2017. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray Rogers)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting in southeast Wichita left one person injured Wednesday night. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of S. Oliver around 8:15 p.m.

A Sedgwick County Emergency Communication supervisor confirmed the incident occurred at a smoke shop.  The 2100 block of S. Oliver is between East Mt. Vernon and East Pawnee.

The supervisor confirmed scanner traffic that indicated a security guard had been wounded after being shot in the hand. Wichita Police officers responding to the area immediately began searching for a suspect.

Police had closed the intersection of S. Oliver and East Mt. Vernon because of the incident.

KSN has a news crew on the scene and will provide updated information when it becomes available on KSN.com and in KSN News at 10 p.m.

