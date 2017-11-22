Police share package delivery safety tips for the holidays

Surveillance video of a man and a woman on a front porch may look normal to the everyday person.

But these people picking up delivered packages at a home in Wichita, don’t actually live there.

“Our security camera sends a video and alerts every time somebody is on the front door,” said Kristin Loyd, a northwest Wichita resident whose packages were stolen. “So, my boyfriend likes to check his app often.”

That’s when Loyd says her boyfriend saw the footage of strangers taking their items.

“He’d actually caught it within 30 minutes or so of it happening. but by then it was too late,” she said.

Police say package theft is something that is not uncommon during the holiday season, especially when it comes to Black Friday shopping.

“We do see an increase throughout that season simply because there are more packages being delivered,” said Sgt. Trevor McDonald, of the Wichita Police Department.

Wichita police say surveillance cameras are one way to catch the people trying to kill the holiday cheer.

“Just in the past year we had occurrences where packages were stole off of porches,” said McDonald. “There was a recording made from home security cameras and we were able to capture that person.”

Loyd says her surveillance video also helped her get her packages back as well.

And, she continues to use her security cameras to stay safe.

“I like to have it to look at when I’m in bed or when I’m away from home,” said Loyd. “It gives a good piece of mind.”

Wichita police say outside of surveillance cameras, there are other ways to make sure your packages don’t end up in the hands of strangers.

McDonald encourages people to know their neighbors so that they can also look out for items.