Police leave fliers on vehicles left running unattended

Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police left fliers on vehicles that were left unattended while warming this morning.

The warming assignment occurred from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. across the city. Police placed 74 fliers on running cars reminding people to not leave their car unattended.

“Take that extra 10 minutes to wait in your vehicle and not become an easy victim by leaving the vehicle warming,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Often times, police say if the vehicle is stolen it can be recovered. However, the vehicles often have missing items, or they are damaged.

