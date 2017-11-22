Missing Wichita man last seen in Ottawa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are looking for a Wichita man who was last seen in Ottawa, Kansas on November 19.

According to a press release from the Ottawa Police Department, Destry Jade Sweet-Crawford, 24, of Wichita, stayed one night at the Days Inn Motel in Ottawa where he was last seen.

He is between 5’4″ and 5’5″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He may have gauged ears but may not have the gauges in.

Destry also goes by the name Greg Bates.

Anyone with information on his location can contact the Ottawa Police Department dispatch at 785-242-1700.

