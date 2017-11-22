Missing Wichita man last seen in Ottawa

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Ottawa Police Department/NamUs)
(Photo courtesy Ottawa Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are looking for a Wichita man who was last seen in Ottawa, Kansas on November 19.

According to a press release from the Ottawa Police Department, Destry Jade Sweet-Crawford, 24, of Wichita, stayed one night at the Days Inn Motel in Ottawa where he was last seen.

He is between 5’4″ and 5’5″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He may have gauged ears but may not have the gauges in.

Destry also goes by the name Greg Bates.

Anyone with information on his location can contact the Ottawa Police Department dispatch at 785-242-1700.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s