Man critically injured in southeast Wichita stabbing

Authorities responded to a stabbing in the 3300 block of Sunview. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to southeast Wichita after a report of a stabbing and a disturbance.

It happened before 11 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sunview. It is located in Oaklawn. When authorities arrived, they found a man in the street with a stab wound. CPR was being performed on the victim. He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Right now, authorities are interviewing several witnesses to figure out what happened. Capt. Mark Pierce said they have a possible suspect in custody, and they are not looking for anyone else.

Sunview street will be blocked for several hours as the investigation continues.

