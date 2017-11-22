Law enforcement cracking down on impaired drivers this ‘drinksgiving’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday is Thanksgiving, but tonight is “drinksgiving.” It’s when students, friends and family are home for the holiday and hit the bars.

From 2012 to last year in Kansas there were 188 alcohol related crashes over the five-day thanksgiving holiday, four of those fatalities.

Troopers know this is the holiday when lots of people will be on the road some traveling and some behind the wheel after drinking. For trooper Joe Middleton, it’s the most deadly time of the year, when people mix alcohol and driving.

“I believe it was two years ago and I went to a crash here in Wichita on a Thursday or on Thanksgiving Day and it was alcohol related,” said Joe Middleton, KHP Trooper.

A severe crash like that is what he and others in law enforcement are trying to prevent this holiday.

With grant money, troopers will be able to spend more time eyeing roads for drunk drivers.

“As many people that are celebrating and having a good time and drinking, we are going to have an especially watchful eye on any drivers that may be impaired,” said Middleton.

Middleton says to plan ahead if you’re going to go out and have a few, so you don’t put yourself and others in danger. But if you do spot a drunk driver on the road be sure to take the appropriate precautions.

“Well certainly you should get away from that person, you don’t want them to crash into you, and then call 911 report it and we will respond,” said Middleton.

Wichita police say they’ll have more units on the road as well, all with the goal of cracking down on drinking and driving this Thanksgiving holiday.

Other alternatives to traveling after you’ve been drinking is to use a ride-sharing company like Lyft or Uber, call a cab, or stay where you are until you’re OK to drive.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.