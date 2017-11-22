Kansas travel experts talk safety as traffic fatalities near record highs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Kansans are traveling by planes, trains and automobiles for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clint Mefford is from Kansas City and spent his day driving through Kansas while on his way to Stillwater, Oklahoma to see his family.

Mefford, along with his furry four-legged friend, Cutter, say it has been smooth sailing for the most part.

“The roads have been fairly clear, really not much more traffic than usual, but you can tell on the road there are a lot of families traveling,” said Mefford.

Mefford says he also noticed a strong police presence keeping a watchful eye on drivers as they hit the roadways.

“There’s been more state troopers on the side of the road than usual, so there’s a lot of folks that have been minding their speed, more so than usual,” said Mefford.

For those people who are taking road trips today and this weekend, travel experts are trying to make sure everyone stays safe.

Shawn Steward, a Spokesman for AAA Wichita says traffic fatalities are up in Kansas, from this time last year.

“In all of 2016, there were 429 fatalities here in Kansas and as of November 21st of this year, we are already up to 414,” said Steward.

Steward touched on several factors that play a role in the number of traffic deaths.

“There’s excessive speed, which has a big impact on a lot of accidents, distraction is a really big aspect, people on their cell phones, sending texts, checking social media,” said Steward.

Steward urges drivers to be careful, leave some space between the car in front of you, slow down and avoid any distractions, like cell phones.

“The last thing we want to see those fatality numbers going up, especially on this holiday weekend,” said Steward.

It is a sentiment echoed by Mefford.

“Definitely hoping that everyone travels safe, it is definitely on my mind every time I’m out on the road,” said Steward.

Steward says they estimate they’ll rescue 1,500 Kansans and 330,000 people nationwide on roadways over the next couple of days.

If you do get stranded on the side of the road, you can call AAA at 1-800-222-4357.

You can also visit the AAA website at http://www.aaa.com/