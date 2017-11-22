Kansas State prepares for Iowa State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to K-State’s Senior Day game against Iowa State on Saturday. The contest inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium is set for a 2:30 p.m., kickoff and will be shown nationally on ESPN2.

The Wildcats are hoping to finish off the regular season by winning four out of their last five games, but it won’t be easy against a Cyclones team that has wins over Oklahoma and TCU.