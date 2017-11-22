Estranged wife of murdered Liberal man arrested

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KSNW) – The estranged wife of a Liberal man found murdered in Texas has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Last week, authorities found 39-year-old Luis Eduardo Moreno from Liberal north of Highway 54 on County Rd 15 along a fence line. He had been missing for weeks.

Today, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Luis Moreno’s estranged wife. Nancy Moreno was taken into custody without incident. She is being held in the Seward County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators from the Sherman County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s