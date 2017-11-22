Estranged wife of murdered Liberal man arrested

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KSNW) – The estranged wife of a Liberal man found murdered in Texas has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Last week, authorities found 39-year-old Luis Eduardo Moreno from Liberal north of Highway 54 on County Rd 15 along a fence line. He had been missing for weeks.

Today, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Luis Moreno’s estranged wife. Nancy Moreno was taken into custody without incident. She is being held in the Seward County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators from the Sherman County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

