City of Wichita: cease the grease down the sinks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meals around the holidays often involve more prep time and more clean up time. One shortcut people often take could cost the city big time.

City of Wichita deputy director of public works and utilities, Joe Pajor, asks politely: please do not pour your turkey grease down the pipes this Thanksgiving.

Grease cools and accumulates and can cause big blockages.

“This is a busy time of year for these problems to occur and it also varies depending on the area of town,” Pajor said.

Routine maintenance helps keep the sewer problems at bay, but grease can exacerbate these clogs.

“Specifically if people don’t deal with the waste from it properly, they can create problems for themselves and or their neighbors. So if they put things down the drain that shouldn’t go down the drain, there is a potential to create clogs, those clogs will then back up sewage and that sewage will then come out somewhere,” Pajor said.

You can do the math. Wichita typically deals with two blockages per month, but the holidays cause potential for more problems.

Pajor recommends disposing of grease as you would with solid waste, by putting it in a container and throwing it in the trash.

“It’s really pretty straightforward,” Pajor said.

He adds, those two clogs per month are typically caused by residences and not restaurants. Restaurants typically keep equipment on hand to deal with the grease waste.