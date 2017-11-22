Black Friday 2017: Helpful links, store hours and ads

After the turkey and stuffing comes the kickoff of the holiday shopping season. And even though most retailers are offering the same deals online, many still plan to open their doors on Thanksgiving Day. We have compiled some helpful links.

Black Friday store websites and ads

Store hours for Black Friday 2017

1. Best Buy

Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 8 a.m. Black Friday morning

2. Cabela’s

Opens at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning

3. Costco

Closed all day on Thanksgiving and opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday morning

4. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning

5. JCPenney

Opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving afternoon and opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday morning

6. Kmart

Opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday morning

7. Kohl’s

Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening and remains open all night until Black Friday

8. Sears

Opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remains open until 2 p.m. on Black Friday

9. Target

Opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday morning

10. Walmart

Opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving evening and remains open until Black Friday

2017’s best stores for Black Friday

Website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Best Stores for Black Friday.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount) 1 Kohl’s (66.32%) 6 Bealls Florida (52.78%) 2 JCPenney (66.30%) 7 Sears (50.09%) 3 Belk (62.75%) 8 Macy’s (45.58%) 4 Stage (60.82%) 9 Fred Meyer (43.88%) 5 Shopko (55.93%) 10 AAFES (37.25%)

To view the full report and each retailer’s rank click here.

DealNews scours the web for deals on everything from laptops and shoes to clothing and more. Keep track of special deals, find the best coupons, and even get a few freebies. Sign up for alerts for specific items. And with 300 deals a day vetted by experts, you’ll never have a lack of ways to save. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called Flipp – that’s F-L-I-P-P – remains a top choice for many looking for Black Friday deals. The app now features more than 1,000 local circulars – the ads people traditionally have turned to their favorite newspaper to get. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The ShopSavvy app uses your smartphone’s camera to scan barcodes on items and compare prices from different sellers to find the best deal. You can feel confident in the results, too, because ShopSavvy has the scoop on more than 40,000 in-store and online retailers, from Walmart to Amazon. The app is free for iOS and Android.

