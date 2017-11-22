Be careful of home-cooking fires this Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fires are a huge concern on Thanksgiving.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Turkey Day is the number one day all year for home-cooking fires.

According to the NFPA, 8 percent of those fires are started because cooking equipment was left on. Nine percent were caused by misusing products.

10 percent of home-cooking fires ares started because a heat source is too close to flammable objects, and 11 percent are caused because people didn’t dispose of their equipment properly. And 28 percent of home-cooking fires are caused by other factors.

The number one cause of cooking fires on Thanksgiving is unattended equipment. So if you are cooking today, remember to be safe and keep a watchful eye out.

