Be careful of home-cooking fires this Thanksgiving

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fires are a huge concern on Thanksgiving.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Turkey Day is the number one day all year for home-cooking fires.

According to the NFPA, 8 percent of those fires are started because cooking equipment was left on. Nine percent were caused by misusing products.

10 percent of home-cooking fires ares started because a heat source is too close to flammable objects, and 11 percent are caused because people didn’t dispose of their equipment properly. And 28 percent of home-cooking fires are caused by other factors.

The number one cause of cooking fires on Thanksgiving is unattended equipment. So if you are cooking today, remember to be safe and keep a watchful eye out.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s