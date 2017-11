WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andale Indians football team last won a state title in 2014. That year, they went 13-0 and beat Columbus 49-6 in the Class 4A-II state championship game.

Fast forward three years, and Andale is 12-0 and one win away from another state title, this time in 4A-1. Standing in their way is a tough opponent in Bishop Miege. But the Indians are confident and excited to finish off another undefeated season this Saturday in Topeka.