Wichita priest named bishop for Jefferson City Diocese

Rev. Shawn McKnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of Reverend W. Shawn McKnight as the fourth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri.

Bishop-elect McKnight is currently serving as the pastor for the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. He will succeed the Most Reverend John R. Gaydos, who was ordained and installed as the third Bishop of Jefferson City in 1997.

Bishop Gaydos plans to retire.

The Diocese of Jefferson City has 81,958 Catholics, 95 parishes, and 15 missions served by 61 active diocesan priests and six religious priests.

