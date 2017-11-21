Wichita priest named bishop for Jefferson City Diocese

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of Reverend W. Shawn McKnight as the fourth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri.

Bishop-elect McKnight is currently serving as the pastor for the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. He will succeed the Most Reverend John R. Gaydos, who was ordained and installed as the third Bishop of Jefferson City in 1997.

Bishop Gaydos plans to retire.

The Diocese of Jefferson City has 81,958 Catholics, 95 parishes, and 15 missions served by 61 active diocesan priests and six religious priests.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.