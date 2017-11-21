Wichita police on chain embedded in dog’s neck: ‘It makes you sick’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita dog is recovering after animal control officers said it was found with a chain embedded in its neck.

Beauties and Beasts, Inc., a local animal rescue group, said it got a call from a concerned citizen in mid November about a neglected dog in the 1100 block of south Topeka. When the rescue arrived on scene, officials said they found a pittbull, bulldog mix suffering from a wound to its neck.

“The chain was actually embedded into the neck of the dog and was severely infected,” said Wichita Animal Control Lt. Brian Sigman. “It makes you sick when you see that. It pulls at your heartstrings.”

Sigman said the rescue immediately took the dog to the emergency veterinarian.

“They were able to get in there and remove that chain and surgically repair everything,” Sigman said.

Investigators said it’s unclear how long the chain was wrapped around the animal’s neck, but he said it appears to have been there for quite some time.

“As that dog gets bigger, it’s neck is growing around it and the chain is actually embedding down into the dog’s neck, into the flesh,” he said. “The dog could have eventually died. It was full of infection in there. There was a large amount of puss all around that chain when they opened it up.”

KSN asked Sigman if animal control has experienced an increase in neglect and abuse calls.

“It’s not that they’ve seen an increase in the neglect cases we have coming in, but it seems the severity level of neglect is a little bit higher than what we have seen in the past,” Sigman said.

Sigman said his team is actively investigating the chained dog case, urging the public to come forward if they know anything about the incident. He said the dog should make a full recovery, but added the chain may stunt his growth and change his eating habits.

Beauties and Beasts will care for the dog while they work to find it a foster home.