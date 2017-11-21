Trouble with your turkey? Call Butterball

(NBC News) – When Americans sit down at the Thanksgiving table, 88 percent of them will be feasting on turkey. To make the perfect bird, everyone from novices to skilled chefs may need a little help.

Luckily, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line is here to help.

“This year, just for the season we’re open, we’ll take about 100,000 calls and then you can also text us. We’re on social media, so we’ll reach millions of consumers,” said Sue Smith, co-director of Butterball Turkey Talk-line.

Over 50 experts are standing by, November through December, to make sure every turkey goes smoothly from the store, to the kitchen, to the Thanksgiving table.

If you need some advice for cooking any and all brands of Turkey, through Dec. 24 you can call 1-800-Butterball or text 844-877-3456.

RELATED LINK | Butterball How Tos

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.