Shockers Siblings: Zach and Tabitha Brown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Zach and Tabitha Brown didn’t plan on both ending up at Wichita State. Zach’s route to becoming a Shockers basketball player took him from Texas, to Connecticut, to a post-graduate year at nearby Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire before he suited up for WSU. And Tabitha played her freshman year of volleyball at Alabama.

But when Tabitha decided to transfer in 2016, the opportunity to become a Shocker and reunite with Zach was too good to pass up. Now having spent the past couple of years together, Zach and Tabitha are thriving both on and off the court. Zach’s established himself as Wichita State’s premier defensive player, while Tabitha earned All-Missouri Valley honors her first year at WSU and has played a big role this season in the Shockers winning the American Conference title. In the process, their relationship as brother and sister has only gotten stronger! As Zach says, “At the end of the day, if you don’t have family, what else do you have?”.