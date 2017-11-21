Ramp to West Street reopens

West Street ramp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews continue to make progress on the US-54 and I-235 interchange.

After six months, the eastbound US-54 ramp to West Street is now open.

The ramp was closed in May, as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Red Project — a complete reorganization of the Kellogg and I-235 interchange. Crews rebuilt the West Street ramps from north and southbound I-235 and eastbound US-54.

According to KDOT spokesman Tom Hein, the West Street exit is similar to a “braiding situation. Drivers are going to see traffic coming from various directions.

“We have new ramps, of course, from northbound I-235 to eastbound US-54, and we’re working on that big ramp, the two lane ramp, from southbound 235 to eastbound US-54 and West Street,” Hein said.

Officials want drivers to watch their speed and be aware of traffic.

“With anything new, it takes a time or two of driving it to get the process down,” said Hein.

KDOT expects there to be a lot of drivers using the newly constructed ramp, as West Street is the first access point for west siders after the Big Ditch.

The reopening of the ramp is a milestone for officials, but they want drivers to be aware of other lane closures in the future.

From 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday. the eastbound US-54 ramp to southbound I-235 will close. Crews will install a light tower.

Drivers can stay up to date on upcoming closures and openings by visiting the Red Project website.

