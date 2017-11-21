Radio giveaway: Win a baby?

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – When you hear “radio contest,” you may automatically think of a pair of concert tickets, a free vacation, or maybe even a car.

But Florida radio station B 103.9’s latest giveaway is all about giving the gift of life, just in time for the holiday season.

“We have decided to give away a free IVF cycle in hopes of making somebody a new mom and dad for the holiday season,” says morning show host Big Mama.

Big Mama came up with the idea after doing IVF while his wife struggled to get pregnant.

After IVF treatments, they’re expecting their bundle of joy this July.

“The gift of IVF is an amazing giveaway, the biggest we’ve ever done, and the one that brings me the most joy,” Big Mama says.