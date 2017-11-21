Police and Union Rescue mission deliver turkeys to needy families in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When a police car pulls up outside your home chances are your first thought is what happened?

But for a 100 Wichita families, it turned out to be something special.

Police officers partnered with Union Rescue Mission to deliver Thanksgiving meals to local families on Tuesday.

Officers nominated families they’ve met on the job and who are going through tough times like the Carter family.

“You could have brought me to tears just talking about it. I had no way of knowing how I was going to provide for my boys this Thanksgiving, and this is over the top, it’s over the top,” said Carla Carter, meal recipient.

Officer Donielle Watson met the Carters a year ago after a violent crime in the area.

He’s built a relationship with them and become a mentor for the three boys in the family. Today, they had a card waiting for him.

“What’s funny about this situation is they didn’t know I was coming this morning, yet, they already had a thank you card for me just from other things that I’ve done for them, and um this right here means the world, it means I’m making a difference and that’s all I want to do,” said Watson.

The Union Rescue Mission said there will be another meal giveaway closer to Christmas.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.