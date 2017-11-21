Marshall on Moore: “I hope he’s never sworn in”

Roy Moore
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a revival, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Jackson, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Congressman Roger Marshall has joined the chorus of republicans calling for Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama to step aside if the allegations against him are true.

Eight women have accused Moore of sexual harassment or assault. One woman claims she was 14 when he assaulted her.

“I won’t be surprised if he wins,” said Marshall, “but I’ll expect the Senate leadership to step forward and say ‘enough’ and expect an investigation to start the next day from an ethics standpoint, and I hope he’s never sworn in.”

Marshall also said based on what he knows about Roy Moore, he would not want to work with him if Moore does become a senator.

Marshall also tells KSN he applauds the women who have come forward for their courage.

