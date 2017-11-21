Last minute holiday shoppers pay the price

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most can agree that holiday season is the definition of the lows and the highs. Running around shopping and getting your house prepared for family can be stressful but the bliss of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner and spending time with your loved ones, is priceless.

“I’m here from Oklahoma visiting,” smiled holiday shopper, Ann Harvey. “And i’m making all the pies.”

If it feels like things around town have been busy, it’s because they are. This is the time of year that it’s not uncommon to see folks standing outside waiting for stores to open or eagerly waiting in long grocery store lines with the last of the honey baked hams. Some call it stress shopping, others call it, par for the course.

“I ordered my ham online yesterday and picked it up today,” said Paul Prochaska, stashing his goods in the back of his truck. “Had to order the meat early in case they ran out; just worried about not having my ham for this year.”

On time is a tricky concept around this time of year. We are days away from Thanksgiving but the manager at Yoder meats Butcher shop says, meat sells out fast.

“Last minute shoppers usually don’t get what they want,” said Pat Hertel. “Thanksgiving is probably our second busiest time of the year and just about 90% of our orders are made online which is really the best way to do it.”

If you’re among most shoppers, making pre-Thanksgiving trips to the store, the most important thing to bring along is your patience. I drove around the Walmart parking lot for nearly 10 minutes waiting for a parking spot and then once inside, I was instantly crowded by people trying to make their way out of the store with their holiday preparations.

“Have a good day,” smiled the greeter at Walmart as he checked receipts and waved people off.

Even non-profit organizations are switching gears to meet the Thanksgiving rush.

“Last night we cooked 144 turkeys for thanksgiving dinner,” said Lords Diner coordinator, Paul Cater. “Today we had 30 volunteers plus at least 5 or 6 staff working to prepare meals for people.”

All in all, the consensus for today is planning ahead. Most of the people I spoke with said getting a jump start on your holiday plans makes for a less stressful holiday season.

“I think if you wait until the last minute you’re kind of just at the mercy of the availability of whatever you’re buying,” said holiday Shopper Paul Prochaska. “I think it’s just important to just be ready so you don’t have the stress of being in a rush.”

After checking with a few local stores, I found out that turkeys and hams are already running low. If you haven’t picked up what you need, you may want to bundle up, pack your patience, and head to your favorite store.