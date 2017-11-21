Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy shareholders approve merger at meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy, Inc. and Great Plains Energy Incorporated, the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light, today announced at their respective shareholder meetings that shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposals necessary for the merger between the two companies.

More than 90 percent of the shares voted at each company approved the transaction.

The revised deal creating a company with a combined equity value of about $14 billion still requires regulatory approval.

The Kansas Corporation Commission issued an order Tuesday setting out a schedule next year that includes an evidentiary hearing March 19-27. Its order is due by June 5.

The companies made public the revised transaction this summer after the commission denied their original request after concluding the price was too high and would leave the combined utility financially weaker than separate companies.

For more information visit the “Westar Energy Merger” page at greatplainsenergy.com or westarenergy.com/westar-at-a-glance.

