Governor’s Christmas tree arrives at Cedar Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor’s Christmas tree arrived at Cedar Crest on a horse-drawn coach Tuesday morning.

The event is used to promote Kansas Christmas tree farms.

This year’s 9 foot Scotch Pine was grown and donated by Michelle Peck of Bel Tree Farm in east Salina. Bel Tree Farm is also donating a 24 inch wreath.

The French architecture home to the governor is the focal point of a 244-acre estate overlooking the Kansas River. The recently renovated estate features several ponds, gardens and hiking trails.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.