Council votes to approve Dunbar Theatre funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -The effort to save the Dunbar Theatre scored a win Tuesday as the Wichita City Council approved a redirection of funds

Council members voted 6-0 in favor of those changes.

The vote allows an account of $661,000 to be used as leverage for more restoration funds.

Supporters say this will draw attention from people both outside and inside of Wichita.

“Research and the data confirms that artist spaces and creative business, especially those that are led by artists of color and indigenous artists, are a key ingredient in retaining an attract in young talent to cities,” said Armando Minjarez.

The building was a hub for African-American entertainment during times of segregation.

