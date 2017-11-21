‘Chicago Med’ returns tonight to NBC

NBC Published:

(NBC News) – NBC’s hospital drama “Chicago Med” returns for a new season tonight with a new time slot, at 9 p.m., right after “This Is Us”.

“Chicago Med” ended last season with a life and death cliffhanger. The incident adds personal stakes to what is already a pressurized environment.

“It’s a heavy place to work for sure. So, I don’t think I could do it in real life. And I admire those who do,” said Yaya DaCosta, who plays Nurse April Sexton.

But when the intensity of the emergency room lets up, some of “Chicago Med”‘s co-workers cope by coming even closer together.

That definitely seemed to be the case at the end of last season for Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead.

It’s a flirtation that carries into the new season, fun in a medically intense, personally passionate, “Chicago Med” kind of way.

