Airport officials give advice to speed up holiday travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) More and more travelers are hitting the roads and taking to the skies for thanksgiving.

AAA estimates that more than 3.7 million people will fly for the holiday.

That’s a 1.6% increase over last year.

But before passengers even get on the plane, they’ll have to deal with long lines.

Just ask the Labidi’s.

“Our section is the only section that is actually full,” says Kenza Labidi. “I expected a little bit because of Thanksgiving but it is not bad.”

Kenza and her mother Sara, aren’t freaking out about it though.

“We thought we might come in a little earlier just incase

They expect to be out of line in no time.

“My boarding pass is right here,” says Kenza.

They are heading to Texas.

It’s just after 11 a.m. and their flight leaves around 12:30 p.m. and time is ticking.

“I didn’t know you had to wait this long,” says Labidi. “Should have come a bit earlier.”

The Labidi’s aren’t even halfway through this line, let alone getting to their flight.

“We still have to go through security,” Kenza adds.

Officials are offering some tips and important reminders to keep these lines moving.

Arrive at the airport two hours prior to your flight, have your bags ready to be checked, and keep in mind TSA will be asking you to place electronic devices bigger than a cell phone in a separate bin at security.

“We saved a little bit of time not bringing bags,” says Kenza.

But the Labidi’s didn’t expect to wait this long. It seems everyone is getting through before them, but eventually their patience pays off.

To their surprise they didn’t have to wait in line at all.

They aren’t checking any bags and have already checked in online.

Officials say if you have questions ask!

“I thought you had to just check in so they know you are there,” says Kenza.

So things like this don’t hold other up other travelers.

“Yeah that would be helpful,” she adds.