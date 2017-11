WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita State volleyball program will be hosting an NCAA Selection Show watch party on Sun., Nov. 26 in the Champions Club at Charles Koch Arena.

The show starts at 8 p.m. (Central) on ESPNU and doors will open to the public at 7:30 p.m.

The Shockers earned the American Athletic Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a win at SMU on Nov. 19.

WSU will be making the 11th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.