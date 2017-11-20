Wichita man charged in deadly drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was charged Monday with a deadly drive-by shooting that left 51-year-old Michael Nelson dead. It happened Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Gidley.

Jeremy Honeycutt made his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court. He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Honeycutt’s bond was set $150,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

