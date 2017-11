The high school football semifinals produced some awesome games. In 6A, Derby and Wichita Northwest was really competitive, with the panthers edging out the win. In 5A, Goddard and Bishop Carroll was close as well, with the Golden Eagles advancing to the state title game. And how about Holcomb! Getting payback on Scott City.

The video above is the five best plays from Friday night, and the Longhorns, Golden Eagles, and Lions delivered some good ones!