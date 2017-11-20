Old Town camera traffic enforcement pilot program ends

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Scattered throughout Old Town in Wichita are surveillance cameras, a total of 97.

Officials installed them for for public safety.

But just weeks ago, the police department also started using some of them for traffic enforcement.

One of the victims of the change was Old Town employee Madison Bauer.

“I was just turning left onto second street off of Washington, and I made a wide turn,” said Bauer. “I didn’t turn into my nearest lane. And, so I was ticketed for that.”

Now, the city manager’s office says, the camera traffic enforcement pilot program is ending.

It’s a decision Bauer says will help Old Town and its businesses.

“Managing a business downtown, I think it is deterring people from driving down here and shopping with us,” she said.

We talked to City Councilman Pete Meitzner who said that the time frame to use the cameras to write tickets should coincide with the push for safety.

“If the cameras are being used at nighttime during – what we’re trying to do is make sure that the people are safe,” he said. “If that included traffic enforcement at that time, I’m good with that.”

Bauer says that with the decision to scrap the ticket program, she hopes people won’t stay away from Old Town.

“I think people are less likely to drive where they’re going to get a ticket and so I think by taking away those cameras, it’s going to let people start coming back slowly.”

Officials say that the new motorcycle unit that will hit the streets soon will be able to focus on traffic issues in and around Old Town.