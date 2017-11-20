McPherson police investigating bomb threat note at middle school

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating a threat found on a note posted in the girl’s restroom at McPherson Middle School.

The note stated “there would be a Bomb Threat at 1o’clock tomorrow.”

Administrators from USD 418, and from MMS, along with officers from the McPherson Police Department are actively investigating the incident. There will be additional police presence in and around the school throughout the day on Tuesday.

If you have information related to the incident, please contact McPherson County Communications at 620-245-1266 or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

