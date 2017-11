WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kimberly C. Fox started doing Kettlebell Sports five years ago. Fast forward to today, where she just returned from South Korea, placing first at the IUKL World Championship.

She’s proud that she is able to help put Wichita on the map when it comes to kettlebell lifting. Kimberly works at the Kansas Army National Guard Recruiting Betallion, where she recruits the best men and women for the United States Army.