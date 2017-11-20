Cloud County welcomes Tyson, holds information sessions

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNW) One of three finalists trying to land the Tyson plant in Kansas is the small town of Concordia.

It is straight north of Saline, in Cloud County.

The community of more than 5,000 has been working hard to win the multi-million dollar facility.

“The more you tell people what is going on, and the more you try to educate folks on the project, I think the better off we all are,” says Executive Director of Cloud Corp, Ashley Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says getting Tyson to Concordia, is literally like the super bowl.

“We are working like we are winning it,” says Hutchinson.

Part of the strategy? To answer questions every day about how the site would affect people here.

Online and in person.

“We have 8-10 a.m. open office hours,” says Hutchinson. “So essentially we have a public input session every day and we are doing that on top of trying to prepare, but we think it’s that important to have that open communication and dialogue with our community that anyone is welcome to come in.”

Since the announcement that Concordia was a finalist, Hutchinson has been pushing information to the public, and downtown you can’t miss it on a massive monitor.

A Tyson question and answer of the day, every day.

Concordian Laura Krier says, “With Ashley doing such a good job putting out Tyson questions of the day, and kind of trying to educate people on what it would do for our community, I think that has helped a lot.”

Krier is from Holcomb, her mother worked at Tyson there, and she has seen what the plant did for her old community.

She says it would be an adrenaline boost to Concordia.

“I think people know that at one point our town was 8-9,000 people and now we are down to 4,500-5,000 people. I think that people that have lived here want it to be what it was before and if Tyson comes here I think it could be,” says Krier.

While you can find many sights against Tyson online, the one Paula Roegge is active on is all for bringing Tyson to Concordia.

“We want Tyson and we need jobs in our community,” says Roegge.

Roegge says she takes everything Cloud Corp posts and shares it on ‘Bring Tyson to Cloud County’ to keep her fellow Concordians informed.

“As one person in opposition said, they feel like it has been secret squirrel stuff and we don’t want to it to be that way here we want to get all the information out that we possibly can,” says Roegge.

Ashley Hutchinson says in the next few weeks they will be holding meetings for farmers who are interested in partnering