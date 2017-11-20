Cheyenne County man sentenced for producing child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Cheyenne County man was sentenced Monday for producing child pornography.

Brett Nolan Cico, 32, St. Francis, pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor while registered as a sex offender. Two of the victims were 14 years old and the other victim was 15 years old. He was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall commended the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.