Augusta assisted living center evacuated after fire

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire forced the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Augusta to be evacuated. It happened around noon.

A sprinkler went off and contained the fire.

Thirty residents were evacuated by staff for about an hour before they were allowed to return to the facility. There were no injuries.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused that fire.

