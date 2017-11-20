3 dead after medical helicopter crash in eastern Arkansas

DEWITT, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a medical helicopter has crashed in rural Arkansas, killing all three people on board.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirms the helicopter went down Sunday night near the Arkansas County town of DeWitt, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was flying from Pine Bluff to DeWitt at the time of the wreck. Lunsford says no patients were on board.

FAA investigators are heading to the crash site, and the National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating.

The Bell 407 helicopter belonged to Pafford EMS, which provides emergency transport in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma. The company said on its Facebook page that it’s “devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.