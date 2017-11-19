Two girls hit by vehicle in McPherson

McPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two girls are recovering after being struck by a vehicle in McPherson Friday.

According to police, it happened in the 800 block of East First Street just before 3:45 p.m.

They say it was there that the girls, ages 17 and 11, were crossing the street when they were hit by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old woman.

Police say the crosswalk was equipped with flashing signal lights, which witnesses say were flashing when the accident happened.

The kids were taken to the McPherson Hospital for treatment.

The woman will have to appear in court for suspicion of failure to yield-of-way of pedestrian.