Thunder Defeat Americans

Wichita, KS (Nov. 19th) – Wichita scored five goals in the second period and skated past Allen on Sunday afternoon by the final of 6-4 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Lane Bauer and Steven Iacobellis potted two goals apiece and Greg Chase finished with three points.

Iacobellis got the Thunder on the board with less than five minutes to go in the first. He drove up the right wing and fired a pass across the crease that hit an Allen defenseman and went in the net.

In the second, Bauer made it 2-0 at 4:02 with assists to Chase and Chad Butcher. The Americans scored the next two and pulled even. David Makowski scored a power play goal at 4:17 to make it 2-1. At 6:18, Colby McAuley recorded his first of the year that tied it at two.

