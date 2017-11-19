Officials concerned about Lawrence’s contaminated water

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Officials with a water district downstream from Lawrence are concerned about the short notice they received regarding the city’s release of nitrogen-contaminated water into the Kansas River.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has authorized the city to release up to 30 million gallons of nitrogen-contaminated water over the next few months. It is part of a plan to clean up the former Farmland Industries fertilizer plant in eastern Lawrence.

The authorization was given a few weeks ago, but a spokeswoman for independent public water district WaterOne says neither the department nor the city notified the district at that time.

An official with the department’s Bureau of Water says they didn’t notify the district because the impact on water quality wasn’t considered an issue.