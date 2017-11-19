No grind, no shine: downtown barber blesses Wichita with affordable cuts

Damon Boatwright, barber, cuts hair on 13-year-old Michael on Sunday.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a Sunday afternoon in downtown Wichita and the razors are buzzing at Bee-Right’s Barber Shop, as they do every single day, seven days a week.

“It ain’t right if it ain’t Bee Right,” Damon Boatwright answers the phone at his shop on 256 N. Topeka Street.

Boatwright has been in the hair-cutting business for over 20 years. He began barbering in prison, to gain a skill he could use once he got out.

“I didn’t master it in prison, and I tore up probably a thousand heads until I got one right. I ain’t gonna lie about that,” Boatwright said.

But now? His clients call him a downright pro.

His shop’s Facebook page is full of professional haircuts he’s churned out to new clients and old clients.

Only he doesn’t call them clients: he calls them friends.

“There’s a lot I learned about life, just sitting here in this shop. Sometimes we solve problems, sometimes we even create solutions you know,” Boatwright said.

Originally from Topeka, Boatwright now owns a shop in Wichita where he serves up haircuts seven days a week, never taking a day off. He says, it’s part of being a small business owner. His cuts are $8 and he runs a Sunday special for $6 cuts. He keeps his prices low on purpose.

“I’m not really worried about the money, I know times are hard that’s why my prices are set the way they are set,” Boatwright said.

Just outside Boatwright’s shop sleeps many homeless people.

“It keeps me humble. I can look over there across the street and see what I could have been you know what I’m saying, I can see where I’m at today right here,” Boatwright said.

And though he wears a blue cap bearing, “I’m the boss”, the gentle barber is very humble.

“Every now and then I take that old smoker right there and I put some food on the smoker and we share that, that’s how we do it around here,” Boatwright points out a smoker in the corner of his shop.

It’s his humble ways that allow him to bless others, all with money earned from $6 haircuts on Sundays.

“The money is not the blessing. The people you meet along the way, that’s the blessing,” Boatwright said.

