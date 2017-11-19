‘Justice League’ disappoints in US with $96 million opening

Published:
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in a scene from "Justice League." (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Justice League” may be the No. 1 film in North America, but it also has the dubious distinction of being the lowest-opening film of the DC Comics Extended Universe.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the enormously expensively superhero mashup will earn $96 million from 4,051 theaters. It is well below its modest $110 million estimates and pales in comparison to the $166 million launch of “Batman v Superman” in early 2016. Both films were similarly panned by critics.

But not all was gloomy at the box office. “Wonder” opened in second place with a better than expected $27.1 million. The drama stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. It’s based on R.J. Palacio’s novel about a child with a facial deformity.

