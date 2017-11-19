Buhler Teacher named Kansas Teacher of the Year

By Published:

(KSNW) – Buhler High’s Samantha “Sam” Neill has been named the 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

The English language arts teacher received the award Saturday during a special ceremony in Wichita. Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson made the announcement at a gathering of 480 people during the Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet at the Marriott Hotel.

“I am very excited to present the 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year award to Samantha,” Watson said. “Samantha exemplifies all that is great about Kansas’ education and the teaching profession. She possesses the courage to tackle hard challenges, and she has an innovative spirit that is infectious and deeply rooted in the need to ensure each of her students becomes successful. Samantha is a leader, not only in her classroom, but throughout the school and community. Congratulations to Samantha, our 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year.”

Neill was named the 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year from a field of eight finalists. She is now a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

