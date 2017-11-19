Bikers and turkeys; a perfect match

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jeeps Motorcycle Club celebrated their 50th annual turkey run today. Hundreds came out, some to ride other to spectate but each to have a good time.

“We’ve been coming to this for over a decade,” said Jaden “Ram Rod” Randal, of Jeeps Motorcycles Club. “The actual group started back in the 30’s but these turkey runs have been around for 50 years to date.”

The 4 mile track in Park City was full of revving 4-wheeler’s and motor bikes with riders of all ages. There were a total of 17 different courses, some lasting as long at two hours. The first place winner for each course, received a free Thanksgiving meal including dessert. Though, the riders I spoke to said they weren’t there for the food.

“We’re here for the free ride time,” said biker Calib Miller. “My brother owns Miller Cycle Shop so, I’m also here for him; he’s a vendor here.”

Miller Cycle shop is the first of it’s kind in Kansas to sell beta bikes.

“These bikes are not the typical out-of-the box bikes,” explained Miller Cycle Shop owner, Chris Miller. “We just got beta motorcycles within the state of Kansas. We’re the first dealer and wanted to bring them out here today and let everybody see them and check them out.”

Just under 300 people registered for the annual Turkey Run. This years Jeeps Motorcycle Club gave out over 50 turkeys and pumpkin pies. Those there say this was one of the largest turnouts they’ve seen in years.

