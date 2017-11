RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 11 year old is recovering after being shot in the face during a hunting trip his family.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says it happened sometime this morning in Reno County.

They say a father was hunting with his 9 and 11-year-old sons when a flock of birds flew up.

The 9 year old went to shoot at the birds but accidentally shot the 11 year old in the face.

Officials say the wounds were minor and the child received treatment in Wichita.