Wichita State Women’s Basketball Falls to South Dakota

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams will have to wait at least one more game to pick up her first win as a Shocker after South Dakota downed the Shockers, 62-48, Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (0-3) drops to 28-16 all-time in home openers and 3-2 vs. South Dakota.

Rangie Bessard collected her first double-double of the season and 15th of her career, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Bessard had to fight and claw to get to double-digits after hitting only 6-of-15 attempts.

Jeliah Preston chipped in nine points off the bench and Angiee Tompkins added eight points and four rebounds in the losing effort.

As a team, Wichita State struggled all game long from beyond the arc. For the game they finished just 2-for-18 and 35.6 percent overall. South Dakota didn’t fare much better from long range (6-for-22), but managed to shoot 46.7 percent in total.

The Shockers forced 20 turnovers and outrebounded the Coyotes (33-32), but couldn’t make enough shots to pull out the win.

Allison Arens led South Dakota with 13 points and nine boards and Jaycee Bradley and Ciara Duffy each added 10.