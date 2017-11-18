Tyson plant protesters rally in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson wants to build another chicken processing facility in Kansas, and Sedgwick County is one of three finalists in consideration for the new plant.

On the heels of some local farmers this week saying they are supportive of a Tyson chicken plant coming to Sedgwick County, there continues to be a core group of people opposed to the idea. Saturday, dozens of people showed up for a rally in Wichita.

Some of the protesters today pointed to questions over Tyson’s environmental record and the potential for pollution, as well as questions about whether or not some rural county roads could handle increased traffic from a processing plant.

Others pointed to what they call the smell associated with a processing plant.

“If people think we have a great city now and it’s all rosy, pretty soon all they’re gonna smell is chicken litter in Sedgwick County. And I really hope people of Wichita band together, not only in the county, but the city…to stop this,” said Jeff Zogleman. “Because the city will be impacted you’re gonna get off the airplane, you’re gonna smell it. You’re gonna go to Intrust, you’re gonna smell it.”

KSN reached out to Tyson on these issues and a spokesperson for the company said, “While we have not selected a site in Kansas, if we do it will be built and operated in compliance with government regulations.”

