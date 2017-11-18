Thunder Lose to Allen Americans

Wichita, KS (Nov. 18th) – In front of 6,417 fans on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Night, Wichita fell for the second time this season at home to Allen by the final of 3-2 on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Dyson Stevenson and Jeremy Beaudry scored power play goals for the Thunder in the losing effort.

Allen hopped out to a two-goal lead as Vincent Arseneau and Miles Liberati scored six minutes apart. Stevenson got one back with four minutes to go in the first. He fired a shot from the right face-off dot that snuck just under the bar for his third of the season, which was on the man advantage.

Mathieu Aubin re-gained a two-goal cushion as he caught Wichita in a change and beat Shane Starrett at 1:06 of the second. Beaudry scored another power play goal for the Thunder at 13:16 that cut the lead back to one.